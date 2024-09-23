OPINION: The left commits word manipulation

Why are voter ID laws racist? You will be told that Black people have a difficult time getting ID, which seems more of a racist sentiment than the fact the right wants elections where only citizens vote. It was explained that because more white people voted for Trump than Harris, it’s proof of racism. This can only be true if you look through a lens that only sees race and not the skills and abilities of the person.

Trump won in a landslide that created a red wave because of Harris’ inabilities and past failures, not because of her race. If it was a race thing, then why did Trump do better than any Republican in recent memory with nearly every minority group?

Did you know the word "violence" means saying things that others do not like? Yep. If you make arguments against specific topics, it is not simply disagreeing. You are using violence. The rest of the world believes that Hamas' attack and killing of Jewish civilians on Oct. 7, 2023, was an example of violence. The left thinks the statement that trans women should not play in women’s sports is violent.

I could fill multiple pages of the Daily News with examples of the left and their wordplay; I will stop there because I promised something the right is doing and should also be called out.

With the 2024 election results in the books, I have seen many people post a graph showing the number of votes received by the Democratic presidential candidates over the last handful of elections. There is an outlier in Joe Biden's 2020 election.

It seems that the Democrats got nearly 15,000,000 more votes than in other recent presidential elections. Some on the right are pointing to this as evidence of fraud. Some of those on the right also note that the 2020 election had a massive number of mail-in ballots because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Then, they state or infer that widespread mail-in balloting could be ripe for fraud.

I do not know the reason for the anomaly, but I think there could be a simple explanation. Ballots went to the homes of people who were not allowed to work or go out because of the pandemic. They didn't have that much to do. So, with easy access to a ballot and copious quantities of time, I could see people voting at a much higher frequency than ever before.

In the above examples, we see the left making a concerted effort to push its agenda through word manipulation. The right, on the other hand, is committing the fallacy of a false dilemma or hasty generalization. Either way, we need to be better.

