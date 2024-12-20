OPINION: The left solves its problems with murder

On Dec. 4, a 50-year-old man was shot and killed in cold blood. He was married and had two teenage sons. His murderer waited for him on the streets of New York City. The murderer walked up behind the man, identified as Brian Thompson, and cowardly shot him in the back.

A suspect in the shooting was captured after being recognized by a fast-food worker, who called the police. The online community was dismayed about the murderer being turned in to the police. Many commenters on X, formerly Twitter, expressed admiration for the coward who shot Thompson in the back.

I was utterly shocked by the number of people who spoke highly of the murderer on various online apps. While that is anecdotal evidence of our evolving moral-less society, I read a poll by Emerson College that painted a slightly different picture.

Forty-one percent of those younger than 30 believe the murder was acceptable or somewhat acceptable. That means that 59% were against it, correct? Sadly, no. Nineteen percent were neutral. Merely 40% thought it was completely or somewhat unacceptable.

How is being a coward and shooting a man in the back acceptable? How? Please explain how any of these people believe that it is OK.

I am happy to report that across all age groups, the degenerates were drowned in a sea of people who were raised at a time when parents spanked their kids.

When comparing political affiliation between independents, Republicans and Democrats, can you guess which group had the highest approval rate for this cold-blooded, cowardly act? The independents were in the middle between the one group, which has morals and values, and the other, which loves a good murder.

If that wasn’t enough of a hint, let me provide some more hints. The people with this political affiliation believe that murdering babies in the womb is good ol’ “women’s health care.” Is another hint required?

People with this political affiliation not only cheered for the near assassination of an American political leader, but they expressed dismay that he wasn’t murdered.