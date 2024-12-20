OPINION: The left solves its problems with murder

On Dec. 4, a 50-year-old man was shot and killed in cold blood. He was married and had two teenage sons. His murderer waited for him on the streets of New York City. The murderer walked up behind the man, identified as Brian Thompson, and cowardly shot him in the back.
A suspect in the shooting was captured after being recognized by a fast-food worker, who called the police. The online community was dismayed about the murderer being turned in to the police. Many commenters on X, formerly Twitter, expressed admiration for the coward who shot Thompson in the back.
I was utterly shocked by the number of people who spoke highly of the murderer on various online apps. While that is anecdotal evidence of our evolving moral-less society, I read a poll by Emerson College that painted a slightly different picture.
Forty-one percent of those younger than 30 believe the murder was acceptable or somewhat acceptable. That means that 59% were against it, correct? Sadly, no. Nineteen percent were neutral. Merely 40% thought it was completely or somewhat unacceptable.
How is being a coward and shooting a man in the back acceptable? How? Please explain how any of these people believe that it is OK.
I am happy to report that across all age groups, the degenerates were drowned in a sea of people who were raised at a time when parents spanked their kids.
When comparing political affiliation between independents, Republicans and Democrats, can you guess which group had the highest approval rate for this cold-blooded, cowardly act? The independents were in the middle between the one group, which has morals and values, and the other, which loves a good murder.
If that wasn’t enough of a hint, let me provide some more hints. The people with this political affiliation believe that murdering babies in the womb is good ol’ “women’s health care.” Is another hint required?
People with this political affiliation not only cheered for the near assassination of an American political leader, but they expressed dismay that he wasn’t murdered.
The pattern is getting clearer. This political group is very comfortable with the murder of those with whom they disagree. This group of people will try to justify their position. However, the bottom line is that this group doesn't believe in the sanctity of life or due process.
By now, if you haven’t guessed that I am talking about the Democrats, you are not paying attention. I wrote a world-class column about the bloodlust of these hateful people a few months ago in response to the attempted murder of Donald Trump and the subsequent cheers by the left.
These same Democrats have been getting on TV and radio to speak about the murder of Thompson. Everyone has a similar message. And every message includes the word “but.” It goes something like this: “Don’t get me wrong, murder is very bad and shouldn’t be done, but ...”
That is where they show their true colors. There should be no use of the word "but." There is only a disgusting murder.
Taylor Lorenz, a reporter, stated that she felt joy over the murder. After being asked by Piers Morgan about that statement, she backpedaled and said maybe not joy, but certainly no empathy. Later, she was interviewed by TMZ.
Lorenz said on TMZ what so many others have already said. She used the “but” message just like so many other left-wing politicians.
All of these people are using the murder as a springboard to push a health care agenda. They are good with the murder because it brought forward the chance to speak about health care. Others are joyful over Thompson’s murder because he was the CEO of a health care company, and for that, he deserved the death penalty.
The sad thing is that people on the left were the ones who pushed Obamacare in the mid-2000s. They said they were fixing health care. Yet, they are claiming it’s broken. It is their system! They installed it without any Republican support.
The Democrats installed a failed system. They cheer over a man who is murdered over the failed system. And when others speak out about the Democrats, they root for more murders. The Democrats need to find some morals. They need to find some values. They must learn that murder isn’t the answer to all their problems.
Scotty Anderson was the co-host and producer of the award-winning conservative talk radio show before hanging up the headphones. Earning a degree in philosophy helped further sharpen his renowned logic. He has a superb sense of right and wrong and advocates educating people instead of controlling them. He enjoys photography, woodworking and sports. He may be seen helping and volunteering in the community when he is not performing computer programming. He loves feedback at crier@cityofpullman.com.