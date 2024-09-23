OPINION: Trump ambushes Zelenskyy in White House

Millions of Americans and I were flabbergasted as a stupefying ambush of Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy flashed across television screens on Friday, Feb. 28.

Zelenskyy came to a ceremony intending to sign an agreement to secure America’s military support to end the 3-year-old Russia-Ukraine war.

All seemed to go well until a White House correspondent for a conservative cable network tossed a rhetorical hand grenade into the discussion by asking Zelenskyy why he wasn’t wearing a suit.

Zelenskyy was wearing a black military sweat shirt as he has done all over the world to show solidarity with Ukrainian solders, and the reporter lectured Zelenskyy about respect for the White House and gratitude to Trump and the U.S. for support.

Then Vice President JD Vance pounced, explosively lecturing Zelenskyy, and Trump “invited” his guest to leave.

With now apologies and my editor’s position, I now share my grandson Joshua Day’s reaction to the White House disgraceful debacle. Joshua is a native Pullmanite and lives in Oakesdale.

Into the Liars' Den

By Joshua Day

Pray to me, Oh foolish one,

(come on bended knee)

and give to me your offering,

from far across the sea.

Listen to our prattling,

(and thank me for your due)

Praise me through your suffering,

abandon what is true:

I cannot bend, or break just now,

(we battle to the end)

and seek to find in victory,

if broken hearts will mend.