OPINION: Trump establishes a new political party

President-elect Donald Trump has kidnapped the Grand Old Party (Republican) and now runs it. It should now be referred to as the Grand New Party (GNP) as it bears no resemblance to the historic GOP.

Even Trump’s most bitter opponents cannot imagine him rising (sinking) to Hitler’s level, nor do I. The only thing he wants to kill is democracy, as Hitler did in Germany.

Most ominous of all, he is in the process of nominating 15 cabinet members (heads of executive departments), many of whom are without significant qualifications, and at least one has been considered a security threat.

Their job is to advise the President and to inform him about issues on which presidents need to make decisions.

It is glaringly prominent that Trump doesn’t want advice or information from professionals, he is appointing cabinet members who will just do what he tells them to do — whether it is unwise or unconstitutional.

Listening to Trump speak to a crowd in the Trump Tower in 2015, I think it was Steve Bannon — a key player in the hijacking of the Republican Party — ejaculated “That’s Hitler.” And he viewed it favorably.

Trump’s feet are tramping the same path to fascist power that Hitler trotted.

Trump has frequently revealed his yearning to become a dictator, and he openly admires dictators.