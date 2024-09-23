OPINION: Two top generals call Trump a fascist

Trump admires North Korea’s Kim Jong Un because his people give him unconditional allegiance, and he commended Hitler who got total loyalty from his generals. Kelly reminded Trump that Hitler’s generals tried to assassinate him three times, but Trump, ignorantly, responded that was not true.

In his retirement speech, Gen. Milley declared: “We don’t take an oath to a king, or to a tyrant, and we don’t take an oath to a wannabe dictator. We take an oath to the Constitution.”

Both Hitler and Trump promised that, if they would win, as Trump told evangelical Christians recently, “you won’t have to vote again” because “everything will be fixed.” When, on Jan. 30, 1933, German President Hindenburg appointed Hitler as chancellor, he moved, spreading terror with his stormtroopers, to eliminate communists, labor leaders and all other internal enemies.

Although we have now learned that “trucks of militia were out hunting FEMA personnel” turned out to be one armed individual who was arrested, there are still dozens of militias that are ready to throw the election to Trump.

In July 2024, according to the Counter Terrorism Group, former Trump adviser Steve Bannon “claimed there was a MAGA army that would persist until Trump regained the presidency. Three Percenter militia members have reiterated that they would be willing to use violence against voting centers to support Trump.”

Dictators seek total control — hence the term totalitarianism. For the U.S., it would mean eliminating the separation of powers doctrine and the complete takeover of the military, the economy, and the government. At the end of his administration, Trump attempted to remove employment protections for the government’s civil servants.

Trump’s executive order for this action was rescinded by incoming President Joe Biden, but the goal was that these nonpartisan, well-trained professionals would be replaced by Trump loyalists. One commentator argued that it would undermine a system that “has existed for more than a century and severely impair the integrity and effectiveness of the federal government.”

In an interview with Politico, vice presidential candidate JD Vance suggested that “If the elected president says, ‘I get to control the staff of my own government,’ and the Supreme Court steps in and says, ‘You’re not allowed to do that,’” Vance proposes that Trump simply ignore the ruling.

The supreme irony is that Trump would not be an effective dictator. First, he is not smart enough and is obviously in mental decline; and second, as Gen. Kelly has said: “He’s not a tough guy by any means, but in fact quite the opposite.” He has been easily manipulated, especially by Vladmir Putin. As president he would be a pawn for the world’s dictators.

Gier is professor emeritus at the University of Idaho. Email him at ngier006@gmail.com.