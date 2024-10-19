OPINION: Voters’ grand appetite for lies

As we stumble into the election of our nation’s 47th president, there is great danger that an ignorant electorate will put a convicted felon and sociopathic liar, former President Donald Trump, back in the White House.

Ignorant, not unintelligent. Just ill-informed, misinformed and uninformed. That includes many highly intelligent voters with degrees piled higher and deeper.

No insult intended nor implied. “Just the facts, just the facts” to quote detective Joe Friday in the television show "Dragnet," three quarters of a century ago.

Voters aren’t getting facts from Trump or most other Republican candidates and officials. Fiction, fallacy, fantasy, myth and bare-assed lies are substituting for something that actually exists.

Trump’s brilliance lies in his ability to identify and appeal to voters who fail to recognize the foundational principles of democracy, upon which the U.S. Constitution is built.

Few citizens have been exposed to a meaningful foundational education for voting — and many (most?) — want what they want and the Constitution be damned.

There’s an old saw: “How do you know when a lawyer is lying?”

“His lips are moving.”