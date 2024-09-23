OPINION: Waiting for the Queen: Bali’s Cremation of the Century

At the end of the month, Cheryl and I will fly to Indonesia to join a Viking cruise. The ship will be calling on ports in Bali, Jakarta, Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand. The trip is not only for pleasure and edification, but I will also be doing research on religious violence in Indonesia.

Before the relatively peaceful conversion of the 16,000-plus islands to Islam starting in the 13th century, the country was ruled by dozens of Buddhist and Hindu kingdoms, which, on occasion, warred against one another. Bali is the last Indonesian island to preserve its Hindu heritage.

In 1992, I participated in a Smithsonian tour to Bali where I experienced the wonders of its Hindu culture for two exciting weeks. Our first stop was at a temple that was celebrating its birthday.

After the temple is cleaned, repaired and decorated, its entrance is festooned with white umbrellas and black-and-white checkered cloth. The opposing colors represent social and spiritual harmony much like the Chinese yin and yang.

The ceremony begins with sacred dances by the preteen girls of the temple’s village. The eldest unmarried daughters in each household have prepared an elaborate tower of fruit and flowers, some as high as the young woman herself.

The temple priest blesses each offering and performs elaborate rituals. Then, the sacred dancers, together with young boys holding checkered flags, lead the young women, carrying the offerings on their heads, to a central square where traditional plays and music are performed.

The most spectacular event was what our guide called the “Cremation of the Century.” More than 170 families had waited, some for years, to honor their dead along with the cremation of the queen of one of Bali’s eight ancient Hindu kingdoms.

As we toured the island, we could see the preparations that the families were making. Along the road, we found ornate cremation thrones -- some with pictures of the deceased. When the big day arrived, the men of the family would carry these to the main cemetery where the dead were disinterred from their temporary graves (leaving quite a mess!). After a priest performed the required rituals, the remains were placed in a cremation vessel and then lit aflame.