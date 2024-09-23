OPINION: What I really want to say about immigration

I could keep citing facts and making logical and practical arguments in favor of immigrants. I could keep pointing out the lies that underlie the demonization of the hardworking foreigners who come here to bolster our economy and invigorate our culture. I could detail all the ways our attacks on “others” always end up undermining our nation, our security and our freedoms.

But what I really want to say to those supporting mass deportation and a militarized border is this:

They’re people. Immigrants are human beings like you and me. We feel the same pains and suffer the same fears. We want to be accepted and to belong. We love our children, families, communities and cultures. We’re all in search of a better life and a place to call home. Every demonized immigrant has hopes, dreams, a name, a face, a story.

They’re people. And you don’t call people “vermin” or accuse them of “poisoning the blood of our country.” You don’t make up stories about them eating pets, raping women, or murdering children. You don’t scapegoat them and threaten them with violence and deportation. You don’t rip their children from their arms and put them in cages. You don’t treat people that way. Is that so hard?

They’re people. Like us. And if you could just see that they’re in no fundamental way different from your neighbors and friends, you’d remember that nobody deserves to be treated that way. It’s petty, pathetic and cruel. Your fear of “the other” is not about them. It’s your fear. Your hatred isn’t something they’ve earned. It’s something you manifested to simplify a complex world down to a simple us-vs.-them. Hatred can make a person feel strong, focused, clear and decisive. But over time hating only makes you hateful as you become the kind of person who treats those in need with malice instead of compassion.

They’re people. They need love, a bit of kindness and for someone to give them a chance. Like we all do. There’s moral clarity beyond all the rationalizations, justifications and excuses: Lying about people is wrong. Dehumanizing people is wrong. Treating innocent people as criminals is wrong. Separating families is wrong. Putting people in cages is wrong.

And I’m not going to explain why it’s wrong to treat people like garbage. This is not a stance that needs justification. It’s just wrong, and you damn well know it.