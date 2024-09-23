OPINION: What really matters in Boise? Not Idaho children

If it’s a choice between bucks and babies, you can guess where the Idaho Legislature will wind up.

It won’t be the babies.

Case in point: the everyday challenge Idaho parents face in securing child care.

It’s expensive. According to the Economic Policy Institute, Idaho parents can pay more for child care than they spend on housing — or can expect to pay for college tuition. On average, it costs $9,630 a year to care for an infant. Throw in the cost of child care for a 4-year-old at $8,117.

If the definition of affordable child care is 7% of a family’s income, then only 26.9% of Idaho’s families can afford child care.

And that’s if you can find it. During the COVID-19 pandemic, more than 200 Idaho child care centers closed their doors, expanding a child care desert that affected half of Idaho families before the pandemic began. Even as the economy recovered, child care operators faced a bind. They found it difficult competing for labor in a tight market. But if they raised their rates to compensate for higher wages, operators might price themselves beyond the means of Idaho families. In a state with a shortage of workers, the last thing you want is a family with a parent who can’t afford to work outside the home.

One obvious solution might be public investment. When lawmakers passed through $15 million in federal funds for the Idaho Child Care Expansion Grants in 2022, they helped fund 20 total child care businesses and expanded child care slots by 2,000.

This year, however, lawmakers have focused on tax cuts:

-- A $253 million income tax break that delivers most of the benefits to the wealthiest families.

-- A $50 million tax credit that will help families already rich enough to afford private schooling.

-- A $100 million property tax package that would be unnecessary if House Speaker Mike Moyle, R-Star, would simply agree to update the Homestead Exemption for nearly a decade’s inflation, thereby reversing the tax shift that gave commercial property owners a windfall at the expense of ordinary homeowners.

-- A $50 million increase in the sales tax grocery credit, something that falls short of repealing the most regressive of taxes — a 6% tax on all food purchases.

So that leaves virtually nothing to invest in child care.

Not that Idaho’s repuation on that score is exemplary.

By the time the Gem State opted to begin licensing child care facilites in 1987, it was among the last — if not the last — of the states to do so.