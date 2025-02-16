OPINION: What to do with solar power abundance?

Enough sun falls on the earth’s surface in one hour to provide enough power to service all the world’s economies for one year. There is enough solar capacity in the U.S. to power 23 million homes.

Solar farms are doubling in size every three years, and the cost of silicon-based cells is falling steadily. These cells are also getting more efficient: over 70 years, efficacy has gone from 6% to 24% -- just short of the theoretical limit of 29%.

There is a real problem with this success and the resultant abundance of solar power. California’s solar arrays produce so much excess power during summer days that some of it is sent to other states, but much of it is wasted. Limited capacity in transmission lines both in-state and out-of-state force California’s solar operators to lose a lot of this precious green energy. In 2024, that excess power could have serviced all the homes in San Francisco for a year.

One problem is that California has an imbalance of solar and wind production. As a percentage of electricity, solar output is now 31%, but wind contributes only 8%. Wind speeds generally pick up at night after the sun has set, just when extra power is needed.

Currently, that power is provided by natural gas turbines and one giant nuclear power plant, which, unwisely, state leaders have decided to phase out. I learned from one source that California’s solar and wind production led to natural gas use “dropping 40% during the 116-day period and 25% during the entire year.”

More storage of excess power is the obvious solution, and California, in addition to Texas, are leaders in energy storage. By the end of 2024, California’s solar and wind industry had installed 16,300 megawatts of battery storage. About 52,000 megawatts is needed for the state to reach its goal of 100% renewables by 2045. This is enough electricity for 39 million homes and buildings.

Instead of sending their solar power back into the grid, many homeowners are now choosing to store their surplus. EnergySage reports that a growing number of their customers are “opting to buy external storage along with solar panels. In the first half of 2024, 34% of panel buyers in the U.S. also bought storage with that figure rising to 70% in California.”