OPINION: When life gives you lemons, make lemonade

Over the years, as an observer of the American political scene, it has been a true pleasure making the acquaintance of those running for office. As a rule, candidates take the plunge out of inner cravings for popularity or power. A fair number throw their hats in the ring out of a desire to serve the public ... leaving their city, county, or state the better for having served.

To this latter group, I tip my hat. They are like the Roman farmer, Cincinattus, who put down his plow to command an army to repel marauding barbarians. After achieving victory, he was offered positions of power and riches but declined. He was, after all, a farmer.

I have even known some who sought office to enrich themselves. I once knew a fellow who ran for county commission because he was out of work and needed a job. He won.

The most recent would-be office holder I have connected with is, in some ways, the most interesting. Pam Kohlmeier is running for Washington District 9 position 2 House seat (the same seat I ran for and lost in 1992).

Pam’s challenge of a 16-year incumbent is a long shot and she knew that when she decided to run. Tough sledding.

Most every office seeker I’ve ever known — whether motivated by a desire for money and notoriety, or to serve the public’s interest — they have ALL been political animals.

Here is what makes Pam’s candidacy unique: She has virtually no background in politics. I knew this almost at the outset of our relationship. She had been paying a man a handsome retainer who was happy to cash her checks, and happy to wear the title of campaign manager while leaving her campaign rudderless. He lives in Seattle and, for political experience, is a lobbyist. Enough said about that.

Then there was a woman who she referred to as her “volunteer coordinator” who, when I finally contacted her, informed me that she had a good-paying gig working on someone else’s campaign and had no time or interest to help Pam.

Politics is a tough game for trusting souls.

By the time all this was revealed, I had already formed a strong opinion of the candidate. Honest, smart as a whip, caring and determined to help some of the more vulnerable population in eastern Washington. I had to enlist as a volunteer.

What else sets Pam aside? To run for office, she put her career as an emergency room physician on hold. She hopes to counter her lack of political savvy with a large commitment in time as she meets with small groups or knocks on doors. She is definitely “all in.”