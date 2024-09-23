OPINION: When life gives you lemons, make lemonade

Over the years, as an observer of the American political scene, it has been a true pleasure making the acquaintance of those running for office. As a rule, candidates take the plunge out of inner cravings for popularity or power. A fair number throw their hats in the ring out of a desire to serve the public ... leaving their city, county, or state the better for having served.
To this latter group, I tip my hat. They are like the Roman farmer, Cincinattus, who put down his plow to command an army to repel marauding barbarians. After achieving victory, he was offered positions of power and riches but declined. He was, after all, a farmer.
I have even known some who sought office to enrich themselves. I once knew a fellow who ran for county commission because he was out of work and needed a job. He won.
The most recent would-be office holder I have connected with is, in some ways, the most interesting. Pam Kohlmeier is running for Washington District 9 position 2 House seat (the same seat I ran for and lost in 1992).
Pam’s challenge of a 16-year incumbent is a long shot and she knew that when she decided to run. Tough sledding.
Most every office seeker I’ve ever known — whether motivated by a desire for money and notoriety, or to serve the public’s interest — they have ALL been political animals.
Here is what makes Pam’s candidacy unique: She has virtually no background in politics. I knew this almost at the outset of our relationship. She had been paying a man a handsome retainer who was happy to cash her checks, and happy to wear the title of campaign manager while leaving her campaign rudderless. He lives in Seattle and, for political experience, is a lobbyist. Enough said about that.
Then there was a woman who she referred to as her “volunteer coordinator” who, when I finally contacted her, informed me that she had a good-paying gig working on someone else’s campaign and had no time or interest to help Pam.
Politics is a tough game for trusting souls.
By the time all this was revealed, I had already formed a strong opinion of the candidate. Honest, smart as a whip, caring and determined to help some of the more vulnerable population in eastern Washington. I had to enlist as a volunteer.
What else sets Pam aside? To run for office, she put her career as an emergency room physician on hold. She hopes to counter her lack of political savvy with a large commitment in time as she meets with small groups or knocks on doors. She is definitely “all in.”
There’s yet another element which defines her campaign and speaks to the very character of the woman. Last year, personal tragedy struck and, after a blow which would cripple or embitter others, Pam decided that a sparsely served rural health care system east of the mountains could have led to the loss of her child.
I didn’t know her then but I imagine she went inward for a while. Perhaps her Christian faith sustained her during those dark days or the support of her husband and three remaining children.
What I am certain of is that Pam emerged strong and determined to help bring a more expansive network of health care to rural Washington and thereby perhaps save others from the pain and suffering she had just endured.
Her decision to run for the Washington House carried costSome she recognized from the outset. In setting aside her medical practice, there would be the financial hit.
Then there would be the many hours away from her family. When she thought of her campaign effort as a tribute to her lost child, she knew the hours on the road were worth the effort.
What she couldn’t anticipate as she made plans to run were the many changes in her perception of the needs of those she hoped to represent.
Most of Pam’s life had played out smoothly. Three years a cheerleader at the University of Nebraska, meeting her future husband in med school ... even passing the bar exam so she could better understand the interplay between the practices of law and medicine.
All that changed as she began knocking on the doors of complete strangers. Rural health care availability was one concern but so was affordable housing and homelessness. Then she spoke with many women who expressed great anxiety that their rights to control their own bodies could be taken away if Washington’s legislature took the same turn as so many states have since the overthrow of Roe.
The price of groceries, gasoline and other essentials stood out. As she listened, her own views on the unmet needs of the voters of the 9th came into focus. Given a chance, she would do all in her power to insure that the voters are heard in the halls of the State House. And heard clearly.
Pam’s dedication has earned my vote.
McGehee, a lifelong activist, settled here in 1973 and lives in Palouse with his wife, Katherine. His work life has varied from bartender to university instructor to wrecking yard owner.