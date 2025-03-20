OPINION: Who is doing you wrong these days? And who is not?

“What’s it to you?” That’s right, what’s it to you if the two women who live down the street are married? And what’s it to you if the kid one block away presents to the world as male, rather than female? And what’s it to you if a single mother with three kids chooses an abortion instead of another unwanted child?
That’s right, ye spoon-fed zombies of the GOP. What’s it to you?
It’s beyond hypocritical that the party of “liberty” and “freedom” is so eager to dictate how other people live their lives. Don’t like gay marriage? Fine, don’t marry someone of your gender. Don’t like abortions? Don’t have one, and while you’re at it, don’t persecute others who make a different choice.
The great irony here is the “What’s it to you” litmus test was a bedrock question for one of the most conservative – and intellectually honest – Supreme Court justices of modern times. Antonin Scalia, a devout Catholic who spent nearly 30 years on the high court, routinely posed that question to anyone claiming injury from somebody else’s actions.
The Religious Right’s auto-correct answer to “What’s it to you?” is America is too permissive these days, morality is crumbling, and we’re on a high-speed train to Hell. Yessir, and it’s because the gay agenda has weakened the bonds of the nuclear family and, uh, immigrants probably have something to do with it too.
Like an aging beauty queen trying to turn back the hands of time, social conservatives want to enshrine an image of American yesteryear that shares the stage with newer, emerging visions of those who inhabit this country. So instead of Botox and Brazilian butt lifts, the far right is writing parochial laws to anchor us in the era of the "Andy Griffith Show" and the idyllic town of Mayberry.
Trouble is, the far right’s new laws are leading us in the wrong direction. They target school teachers who speak about American history. They target librarians who put mildly provocative books on the shelves. And they threaten prosecution and prison for doctors who seek to protect the health of their pregnant patients.
This is the path to future greatness?
Rather than pointing fingers at those with whom they disagree, social conservatives ought to ponder their own actions when assigning blame for what’s going wrong in this country. With some noble exceptions, the Religious Right has a big blind spot where compassion ought to be.
Our new president and his hangers-on are exemplars of this shortcoming. As they slash federal regulations under the guise of making America great again, they ignore the fact that regulations per se are not the problem. Just as every coin has two sides, the other side of “regulation” is “consumer protection.”
This is not a hollow term. Consumer protection is what keeps crooked business operators from ripping you off. It is what prevents toxic industries from quietly poisoning you. It’s what protects the water you drink and the air you breathe.
Consumer protection also increases the cost of doing business, which is why it’s an anathema to the tycoon class that now controls Washington, D.C.
You and your little family are not important enough for our president to care about, so don’t expect much protection from the federal government. It’s a rude awakening for those who voted for him on the assumption he’d be nasty to other people, and now he’s being nasty to them as well.
He won’t explicitly attack the voters who returned him to office, so pay attention to what he does – not what he says. The quotidian slurs on immigrants, the LGBT community, abortion access, and other social issues are red herrings to divert attention from the dismemberment of once-robust federal agencies. First it was the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, then the Department of Veterans Affairs, then the Department of Agriculture, and soon it will be Medicare.
Think about that the next time you’re on the phone seeking help from, say, the Social Security Administration. “Your estimated wait time has increased to seven hours. Your call is very important, so please stay on the line.”
Now ask yourself: Is it immigrants, queers, teachers and librarians who are doing you wrong? Be honest, have they truly harmed you?
Instead of feigning injury from these people, consider the actual abuse you’re receiving from Dear Leader.
Brock has been a Daily News columnist for more than 22 years. He has lived on the Palouse even longer.