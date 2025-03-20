OPINION: Who is doing you wrong these days? And who is not?

“What’s it to you?” That’s right, what’s it to you if the two women who live down the street are married? And what’s it to you if the kid one block away presents to the world as male, rather than female? And what’s it to you if a single mother with three kids chooses an abortion instead of another unwanted child?

That’s right, ye spoon-fed zombies of the GOP. What’s it to you?

It’s beyond hypocritical that the party of “liberty” and “freedom” is so eager to dictate how other people live their lives. Don’t like gay marriage? Fine, don’t marry someone of your gender. Don’t like abortions? Don’t have one, and while you’re at it, don’t persecute others who make a different choice.

The great irony here is the “What’s it to you” litmus test was a bedrock question for one of the most conservative – and intellectually honest – Supreme Court justices of modern times. Antonin Scalia, a devout Catholic who spent nearly 30 years on the high court, routinely posed that question to anyone claiming injury from somebody else’s actions.

The Religious Right’s auto-correct answer to “What’s it to you?” is America is too permissive these days, morality is crumbling, and we’re on a high-speed train to Hell. Yessir, and it’s because the gay agenda has weakened the bonds of the nuclear family and, uh, immigrants probably have something to do with it too.

Like an aging beauty queen trying to turn back the hands of time, social conservatives want to enshrine an image of American yesteryear that shares the stage with newer, emerging visions of those who inhabit this country. So instead of Botox and Brazilian butt lifts, the far right is writing parochial laws to anchor us in the era of the "Andy Griffith Show" and the idyllic town of Mayberry.

Trouble is, the far right’s new laws are leading us in the wrong direction. They target school teachers who speak about American history. They target librarians who put mildly provocative books on the shelves. And they threaten prosecution and prison for doctors who seek to protect the health of their pregnant patients.

This is the path to future greatness?

Rather than pointing fingers at those with whom they disagree, social conservatives ought to ponder their own actions when assigning blame for what’s going wrong in this country. With some noble exceptions, the Religious Right has a big blind spot where compassion ought to be.