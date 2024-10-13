OPINION: Why Democrats are held to a higher standard

It’s frustrating how eagerly the media repeat accusations of liberal extremism while treating extreme Republican positions as somehow normal. They constantly demand policy details from Kamala Harris while asking no such thing from Trump. (If it’s because they think he doesn’t have any, is that not worth reporting?) They obsessed about Biden’s age and mental deterioration while shrugging off Trump’s obvious mental decline. And then there was the frenzy over Hilary’s emails eight years ago and a comparative shrug at Trump’s much larger breaches of national security.

When Harris’ running mate, Tim Walz, was interviewed on CNN this past July, he was asked about Trump’s accusation that he’s a “big government liberal.” Thankfully Walz, instead of taking the bait, owned the accusation: “Kids are eating and having full bellies so they can go learn, and women are making their own health care decisions, and we’re a top five business state, and we also rank in the top three of happiness. … So if that’s where they want to label me, I’m more than happy to take the label.”

Meanwhile, Trump and the Republicans are allowed to continue riding a myth of fiscal responsibility despite having spiked the national debt by nearly $8 billion under Trump — $23,500 in new debt for every single American — primarily to give tax breaks to the already wealthy.

The New York Times recently ran the headline “Harris and Trump Have Housing Ideas. Economists Have Doubts,” which put Kamala’s proposed tax cuts and grants to first-time home buyers on equal footing with Trump’s completely unrelated plan to deport millions of immigrants. This “fairness bias” or “false balance” keeps Americans oblivious to the fact that we no longer have two legitimate political parties but rather one such party competing with a conspiracy-driven cult of personality.

Naturally, news organizations want to keep ratings up by keeping the race as tight as possible. Yet, the result is that Republicans get a free pass to Crazy Town while Democrats are left to do all the work of governing and seeking middle ground with an opposition defined by obstructionism.