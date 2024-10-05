OPINION: Why Tim Walz’s credibility is beyond repair

Tim Walz’s long history of misleading statements has rightfully led to accusations of “stolen valor.” Someone who repeatedly lies to make himself appear more distinguished and qualified has no business being one heartbeat away from the presidency. His exaggerations — from claiming combat experience he never had, to falsely presenting himself as a command sergeant major — undermine his credibility and honor. How can we trust a leader who manipulates his military record for personal gain?

Chris Cillizza, former MSNBC analyst and CNN commentator, praised Walz, saying: “He’s totally comfortable in his own skin. He knows who he is. He's authentic. And he doesn't try to be someone else. And authenticity is the coin of the realm. He oozes it.”

However, despite the legacy media’s refusal to fact-check Democrats, outlets like the Washington Free Beacon and the New York Post have stepped up to do real investigative journalism. Eventually even CNN couldn’t ignore the truth, and exposed Walz’s falsehood about being in Hong Kong during the Tiananmen Square massacre.

Walz claimed he visited Hong Kong in “May of ’89,” just weeks before the Tiananmen Square massacre. In a 2014 congressional hearing marking the event’s 25th anniversary, Walz, then a Minnesota congressman, recalled specific details of his trip during that time.

“As a young man, I was just going to teach high school in Foshan in Guangdong, and was in Hong Kong in May of ’89. And as the events were unfolding, several of us went in. And I still remember the train station in Hong Kong.”

Walz escalated his claims in a June 2019 radio interview, stating he was in Hong Kong on June 4, 1989, during the Tiananmen Square massacre. He recounted the aftermath, saying, “I was in Hong Kong on June 4, 1989 … all outside transmissions were blocked … no phones or email. … It took me a month to know the Berlin Wall had fallen when I was living there.”

Walz stuck to his story during a 2009 congressional hearing as well: “Twenty years ago today, I was in Hong Kong preparing to go to Foshan to teach at Foshan No. 1 Middle School. … To watch what happened at the end of the day on June 4 was something that many of us will never forget … bearing witness and accurate telling of history is absolutely crucial for any nation to move forward.”