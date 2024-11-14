The election is over and the American people have spoken: Donald Trump will be our next president. Top officials from his last term in office warned us, emphatically, that he is not fit to serve; we elected him anyway.

Fortunately, his opponent isn’t howling about a “stolen” election, so the transition of power will be peaceful. No inciting a mob. No storming the Capitol. No battling with police officers.

Refreshing, isn’t it?

Now that he’s reached the top of the greasy pole, the president-elect needs to start acting presidential. The torrent of lies that spewed from his mouth during the campaign has to stop because we, the people, deserve a leader who tells the truth. That might happen but, given his predilection for prevarication, it’s a dim hope.

Remember all those problems he pledged to fix on “Day 1?” High prices, low wages and ugly wars in Ukraine and Gaza? He promised to solve them, but will prices for bread, milk and eggs really go down? Will he end those wars on satisfactory terms?

Let’s keep an eye on these things. Let’s see if our next president keeps his word.

The more likely scenario is that Trump will spend most of his time playing golf and congratulating himself in the mirror. While he’s busy doing that, darker, more-calculating forces will be pushing an extremist agenda in his name.

There’s a bumpy road ahead if you’re not straight, white, American-born and Christian. It will be even rougher for women of child-bearing age because the Religious Right wants to eliminate access to contraception. Don’t believe me? Remember, 195 House Republicans voted against the 2022 Right to Contraception Act. Congress is filled with Trump toadies, and they’re coming for your birth control.

Environmental regulations to protect clean air and clean water? Bah! Americans don’t need environmental regulations, especially if they make life difficult for polluters who want to boost profits by cutting expenses. Who will lead the Environmental Protection Agency for the next four years? Will it be the CEO of a coal company? Or the chairman of a chemical corporation?

Don’t laugh, because even worse appointments are coming.