‘Poisoning the blood of our country’ on Inauguration Day

“Thank you, thank you, thank you very much. It’s great to be here at my second presidential inauguration, although, technically, this should be my third because I won the 2020 election. In a landslide. Everybody knows it.

“This could be the last presidential inauguration we ever have in this country because my administration is planning to have its wicked way with Lady Liberty. That’s right, she’ll be working under me in a variety of positions and, later this year, she’s gonna have my baby. I will call it Trumpelstiltskin.

“By the time I’m done, there will be no distinction between my business and America’s business. Not a sliver of daylight. Somebody’s gonna make a lot of money in the next few years and I’ll let you in on a little secret: It won’t be you.

“Another thing when I get back to the White House, I’m gonna pardon all the Jan. 6 rioters, er, patriots because they didn’t do anything wrong. OK, they were fighting against police, but they were fighting for me. And there’s nothing wrong with that. Nothing wrong at all.

“Although they’re serving long prison sentences for the Jan. 6 attack, er, celebration, the leaders of the Proud Boys and the Oath Keepers will receive full and unconditional pardons. They are true American patriots, so I will make them co-chairs of the federal task force on Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion.

“And that guy who beat a police officer with a flagpole carrying the Stars and Stripes? You gotta love that guy — I mean, the irony of it — so I’m gonna make him chief of the Capitol Police. #BashTheBlue.

“Of course, I will continue to threaten judges, prosecutors and anyone else who tries to hold me to account. I’m the only convicted felon ever to win a presidential election, so let’s get something nice and sparkling clear: The rule of law is for suckers and losers, not people like me.

“If Republicans in Congress roll over like they’re supposed to, I’m going to sign the biggest tax cuts you’ve ever seen. Big beautiful tax cuts for my beautiful billionaire friends and it will balloon the national debt like you wouldn’t believe, but that’s OK because I’m pretending to be a conservative these days, and Republicans only care about deficits when there’s a Democrat in the White House.