Overtime pay. It is often a necessity for workers, especially if they have a family.

In states such as Idaho, where the minimum wage remains at $7.25 an hour, overtime often makes the difference between being able to pay the bills or not.

But under Project 2025, or Agenda 47 as it is sometimes called, overtime would be curtailed or eliminated for many workers, threatening their employment protections. The document argues employees can take additional leave rather than more money in the pay packet.

While Republican campaigns have said they have “nothing to do” with Project 2025, which was developed by the Heritage Foundation, it is noteworthy the document itself describes its contents as a blueprint for the next Trump Administration. Although the document cannot legally endorse a political candidate (as it would endanger the Heritage Foundation’s 501(c)(3) nonprofit status), many of the contributors are well-known Trump supporters/former staff members.

Under the plan, workers would see reduced opportunities for overtime pay as it favors corporate profits over employee welfare. Under it, employers can demand employees work 60-or 70-hour weeks without extra pay, according to the American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE).

Employers would also be allowed to calculate overtime differently over longer periods of time rather than weekly, which would change the workers’ control over their own schedules and make it harder to track earnings. The AFGE said this could lead to fraud and abuse by leaving workers open to wage theft.

As for employes taking more time off rather than additional pay, a recent study by the Pew Charitable Trust disputes the plan would be an equal trade-off.

Pew said more and more workers — especially younger and lower-wage workers — are currently hesitant to take any time off for fear of losing their job, so few are taking their accrued leave time now. Project 2025’s plan would force workers to accumulate paid time off which they would likely never use, in effect robbing them of being paid for their work.

To complicate matters even further, Project 2025 is proposing different overtime thresholds for different regions of the country. Project authors say this would prevent punishing business owners in areas where it costs less to do business. But the AFGE said this would systemize wage inequality, keeping wages low in those bottom wage areas.