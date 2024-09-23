Pullman City Council meetings need revision

I have been able to watch the Pullman City Council meetings online for some time now. I am grateful. The service has made it possible for me, and I am sure many others, to keep up with current events and remain connected.

They have been good but sorry to say rarely interesting or insightful. At best they have been functional, making possible important presentations by community members but also engineers, planners and other civic leaders.

Up until couple of years ago, they were tolerable, but since then they have devolved into something akin to incoherence, with council members stumbling over the simplest of statement, sometimes forgetting each other’s names or those from whom they are seeking feedback. Some statements start with the promise of clarity but three words later and that strength is gone, replaced with either gibberish or silence. Watch the Sept. 10 meeting and you’ll see what I mean.

Embarrassing hardly describes the effect; cringe-worth is more like it, reaching a particularly high pitch when discussions are up and it is time to unpack critical issues, such as those related to downtown traffic, housing, affordability, health, tuition and more. None are pulled out of thin air but the product of years of analysis the city had conducted up to that point. The moment is pregnant with anticipation, the listener eager to hear it from the wise regarding ways to sort out controversies and contribute to a better future. But alas and again nothing comes out except half-baked thoughts and non sequiturs.

To the call for passing a cease-fire resolution in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, council members created a hot and unnecessary mess. Listening to them twisting themselves into a pretzel trying to figure a response, you’d think the activists were asking them to take sides, Palestine or Israel. Nothing could have been further from the truth, which was simply to show empathy and care for people suffering and dying unnecessarily. Who on earth but the very evil would not want to see an end to the killing of innocent people. Tacoma, Bellingham and Spokane got it. Why not Pullman?