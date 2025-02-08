Without prior warning to state water managers in California’s Tulare County, federal officials suddenly dumped a torrent of water from two lakes in the state’s Central Valley. The deluge almost caused flooding on its way to the ocean, where it served absolutely no useful purpose. Farmers were incensed that they would not have the precious water for this year’s growing season. The water community was left scratching its head.

A spokesman for the Army Corps of Engineers sheepishly explained that the water release was required by a Jan. 24 Trump executive order, issued to override California water policies. The spokesperson said the release was made “to ensure California has water available to respond to the wildfires” in Los Angeles. Anyone slightly familiar with how water flows would know that there was no way the water could have reached L.A. That did not stop Trump from claiming victory over the L.A. fires.

The most troubling aspect of this episode is the apparent misconception that the federal government can do whatever it wishes with water stored in a federal reservoir. Quite to the contrary, the great majority of the stored water belongs to irrigation companies and other state water right holders. Regardless of the party in control of semi-arid western states, those states have fiercely safeguarded their precious water resources from federal overreach and waste.

Idaho has fended off attempts by federal officials to control state waters since gaining statehood in 1890. In my lifetime, former Gov. Len Jordan nixed a single high federal dam in Hells Canyon in 1952 in favor of three smaller Idaho Power dams so as to maintain control of Snake River waters. When Jordan became a U.S. senator in 1962, he and Sen. Frank Church inserted clauses in every law reserving federal lands in Idaho, requiring any associated water right to be acquired under Idaho water law.

When I became the state’s Republican attorney general in 1983, I worked closely with former Democratic Gov. John Evans to keep state control over Snake River flows in what became known as the Swan Falls water fight. I wrote a book about the fight — “A Little Dam Problem” — in order to document Idaho’s history of preserving and protecting the state’s control over its water resources. Incidentally, because of its historical relevance, the book was in demand during the contentious water fight between Magic Valley and Eastern Idaho water users last year.