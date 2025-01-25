The acorn lamp and meaning of fake history

Streetlamps come in different shapes and sizes. The selection is quite large. Pullman chose a specific one for its recent renovation project in downtown. Let’s take a look and figure out what it means.

It is composed of a column and a lens, both harking back to a time before the modern when ornament and classical orders still represented fidelity to moral values related to either God, cosmos, or some other social contract.

The column is Greek and marked as such by a distinct flared-out base, a shaft featuring flutes (vertical indentations) and a flowery capital designed, in this case, to receive the lens atop of that, which features an expression akin to an acorn. Why an acorn, no one really knows, but according to the manufacturer it is likely because it “is evocative of nature and classical design elements, often associated with strength, growth, and sustainability.” But also “an era when gas and early electric lighting became widely adopted in urban environments.”

Fair enough, but what should we make of a design that willfully erases at least about 200 years of history? Since the Greeks and gas lighting, there have come about major changes, in technology, social reform, urban planning and so much more. Since then, we have ended slavery, invented the elevator, penicillin, the computer, Prozac, the internet, the iPhone and now artificial intelligence. Why this intentional and self-imposed amnesia?

One answer may come in the form of context, namely that we live in a setting whose history is everywhere visible, in well-preserved buildings, parks and monuments. No matter where you look you see old facades, rich in detail and ornament, classical motifs and deep expressions of structural honesty. To go through them is to relive precious memories of family and friends who may have shopped there, bought Johnny’s first bicycle, or secured a loan for a house up the hill. All would have been well and wonderful had that been true. But it is not. Pick up a photo from the ‘50s and ‘60s, and you will see many beautiful buildings that have since then been erased and replaced with either nothing or buildings that resemble nothing of the past.

Even as recent as few years back, when Evolve came around and took over the Pullman site on which it sits, the same tragedy happened. In that location there was a midcentury modernist bank building, which, while bland in one sense, was profound in another, highly ethical in its manner of structural and spatial clarity and indeed integrity. Overnight it was gone, without the mere effort to stop and think about what it meant. Very sad.