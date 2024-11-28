OPINION: The entire federal government harnessed in service of a whim

The 2024 presidential election has come and gone, and roughly half of all Americans are peeking out from behind the curtains, warily expecting more disturbing news from Washington, D.C.

Sexual predators nominated for major Cabinet positions. A vaccine denier tabbed to lead America’s biggest health agency. A TV doctor — with nine Daytime Emmy awards! — to run Medicare and Medicaid. And a Russia apologist as director of national intelligence.

These nominations have gone to loyal cronies and/or TV talking heads. Either way, it’s clear our next president wants to deliver on his campaign promise to shake things up in Washington, D.C. Instead of simply re-arranging the furniture, he is intent on scrambling the entire diagram of federal government.

It’s possible that Senate Republicans will take their duties seriously and actually scrutinize these nominees. But it’s more likely they will approve the nominations with little fuss because they want to get reelected, and you can’t win reelection if you’re on Dear Leader’s naughty list. If the Senate doesn’t give its consent, the incoming president says he’ll wait for it to adjourn and then make recess appointments — effectively wiping his backside with the U.S. Constitution.

In fairness, some of the new president’s nominees and priorities align with the wishes of voters who returned him to office. This means mandatory vaccine requirements for public school students are likely to be rescinded, as are vaccine requirements to hold down a job.

Elections have consequences, and it’s a sad inevitability that America will experience a resurgence in diseases that have largely been eradicated. Measles, polio, chickenpox and other infectious nasties are probably coming to an elementary school near you. This, apparently, is what voters wanted.

Eliminating vaccine requirements is the visible part of the iceberg, the explicitly stated part. Left unsaid — hence undefended — are a host of consumer protection and federal aid programs whose fate will be decided by, ahem, “government efficiency” experts Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy. Musk’s stated ambition is to slash $2 trillion in federal spending; yes, that’s “trillion” with a “t.”