OPINION: The hollowness of symbolic masculinity

When I recently chaperoned my son’s ice-skating event, one of the other dad’s outfits caught my attention: At a play day for 6-year-olds he wore a hoodie with a picture of an AR-15 round captioned, “Just the tip, I promise.” Never mind how essentially incoherent the message. (Is he threatening gun violence while also pleading for sex?) The question is: Why would a grown man feel the need to publicly advocate gun violence and misogyny?

I believe there is a strong correlation between such overt demonstrations of “masculinity” and an underlying insecurity about one’s manhood. “The bigger the truck, the smaller the penis” is practically a cliché (especially when the truck has rubber testicles on the hitch). But performative masculinity also includes things like overeating, alcoholism, bullying, misogyny and an obsession with guns and violence. A man who is sure of himself and his manhood doesn’t need to hide behind a weapon, or to dominate someone weaker, or make other such outward demonstrations because only what’s in doubt needs to be proven. Men like the father at the rink aren’t trying to convince anyone else of their manliness; they’re trying to convince themselves.

I don’t fault manly pursuits per se. I, too, own firearms, enjoy a good steak, lift weights, work with tools and practice martial arts. It’s the performative masculinity — the belligerence posing as strength — that I criticize. If the “alpha males” online are as confident as they say, why are they so desperate for validation? A needy manhood seems like the least masculine thing imaginable, but for a lot of men, it’s all they’ve got. I don’t think most women today are fed up with men so much as the childishness and aggression that pass for manliness. It’s pathetic what a low standard most men hold themselves to.

Of course, such behavior doesn’t arise in a vacuum. As I wrote in October 2022, men no longer have a unique and valued role in our society. Anything a man can do, a woman can as well — even eating steaks, shooting guns, playing video games and, well, having sex with women. The cultural niches once exclusive to men — financial and career success, military service, political leadership, physical strength, competitive sports — are now open to everybody, and many “manly virtues” are now seen as toxic.