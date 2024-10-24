OPINION: The promise of new Pullman sidewalks

The sidewalks in downtown Pullman are coming along, thanks in good part to the hard work of all those who have worked on the project. They are the engineers, contractors, construction workers, machine operators and many others, I am sure.

From my perch in downtown I see them every day, arriving early and staying late, often returning on Saturdays and laboring once again to finish the job. Impressive about them has been the way they have managed to keep downtown accessible and friendly. Even when everything seemed hopelessly broken and impassable, they managed to leave just enough room for pedestrians to walk and get to where they wish to go.

Indeed, the sidewalks are underway. They went from 9 feet to 15 feet, and changed the world forever. Or so it seems. Six feet may not seem like much, but in the world of sidewalks, they can be the difference between night and day. At 9 feet, there is barely enough room for two pedestrians to walk by each other, but at 15 the story is much different.

Amplified at that depth are more than “sidewalk sales,” as former Mayor Glenn Johnson likes to call them, but the very idea of citizenship. Where at 9 feet a resident remains little more than a consumer, with only enough room to make a beeline for goods and back, at 15 feet he or she can be more than that, using the extra space to step aside and engage in civic activities. No democracy is likely to flourish unless both are cultivated and developed, the economic but also the exercise of free expression.

How might that be curated is a matter of design. Even something as simple as adding tables and chairs can incentivize discourse. Once available, they can inspire nearby office workers to leave their den and meet against a background of urban functions. Not all meetings, of course, can be conducted in public space; some requiring privacy and focus. But those that can may soon excite attentions and later conversation with locals and visitors alike, about general matters but perhaps more specifically those that involve issues related to community development and shared values.