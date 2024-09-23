OPINION: Trump, Vance lie about the border and migrants

On Aug. 25, Donald Trump stood before the border wall at Montezuma Pass, Ariz., and claimed that he had built it. This segment was, in fact, finished at the end of 2008 just as President George W. Bush was leaving office.

Standing next to Trump, a border patrol officer commented that a pile of construction material at the end of the structure was “Kamala’s wall.” This part, however, was left unfinished because of a lack of funds during the Trump administration.

The border wall has been the most expensive public works project since the building of the Interstate Highway System. It has been breached thousands of times either by sawing through it, digging under it, or climbing over it. In March 2021, 44 migrants drove an SUV through a gap in the wall near Calexico.

The supreme irony of border walls is that they always dare people to breach them. Sophisticated surveillance technology would be less expensive and more effective. An article in Mother Jones (Sept.-Oct., 2023) covers both the effectiveness of spotting those crossing the border but also the real dangers for human rights abuse.

At the end of September 2024, Trump claimed the Biden administration let loose more than 13,000 migrant murderers, but he didn’t mention that they had already served their sentences. This is a figure that goes back 40 years, so this is 327 homicides per year.

A National Institute of Justice study found that “undocumented immigrants are arrested at less than half the rate of native-born U.S. citizens for violent and drug crimes.” In 2022, according to the FBI, there were 6,629 murderers who were white.

Most immigrants who have committed crimes are deported after leaving prison, but some, as explained by a reporter from the Washington Post, have, “pending immigration cases and have received permission to remain in the U.S. while their claims are resolved.” There are also a small number whose countries of origin refuse to take them back.

Responding to Trump’s accusations, the White House reported that it has “prioritized the deportation of those who’ve committed violent crimes and have, in fact, deported them at a 50 percent higher rate than under former president Trump.”

The Biden administration has now created 16 million jobs in nearly four years, far exceeding Bill Clinton’s record of 18.6 million over eight years. This is nothing new. Since World War II, Democratic administrations have outperformed Republican governments in job creation by a factor of 3.