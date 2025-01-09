What are they afraid of?

Since her election a year ago November, Palouse City Council member Angie Griner has made it her mission to be disruptive, to show no respect for decent decorum and to turn her tenure into a personal vendetta against Palouse Police Chief Joel Anderson.

For those who followed council meetings prior to that election, her venomous spleen came as no surprise. Her motivation for such attacks is anybody’s guess. That she is closely allied with the Neumanns may provide part of the answer.

You see, Jerry Neumann, after a far-too-long, many thought ugly, time as police chief, was fired two years ago. In his place is now Joel Anderson, a highly regarded officer who enjoys broad public support ... something that had always eluded Neumann.

Just as he responded to being fired by the city of Brewster over what they deemed “insubordination,” Neumann and his wife are not taking this firing gracefully either.

While it is true that, represented by the Teamsters Union, he was reinstated but demoted from sergeant to patrolman, it is also true that the Palouse City Council and the committee of the council mandated to review candidates for a vacant chief’s position, were kept in complete ignorance of his background.

Punching back hard this time, it was Neumann’s wife, Lisa, who, along with Griner, filed to run for open city council seats. When the ballots were printed, only their names appeared.

Fearing the sort of personal vendetta which indeed ensued, two concerned citizens ran as write-ins. Griner’s opponent ran a weak campaign and lost. Rainy Anderson, Joel’s wife, ran and garnered over 80% of the vote. That margin is astonishing, and for a write-in, maybe unprecedented.

The huge landslide was attributed to not only Rainy’s popularity and the voters understanding that she would abstain on any vote affecting her husband’s benefits package. It also revealed a deep desire on the part of the citizens of Palouse to put the sad legacy of the Neumann years behind them.

One might think that a second firing and a drubbing at the polls would make any couple want to lick their wounds and accept the overwhelming verdict of the people.

Not so.