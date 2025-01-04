Late into the evening on Dec. 17 at Pullman’s city council meeting, council member Eric Fejeran began discussion to advance a contentious resolution. It was a ceasefire resolution for the war in Gaza. As each council member spoke; however, it soon became clear that the entire council, excluding the two who brought the resolution, was wholly against it.

The first council member in opposition argued that the resolution lay outside the city government’s purview — a position which others reiterated throughout the proceeding. He listed the government entities responsible for foreign policy — the White House, State Department and so on. This has the same energy as the famous rebuke of LeBron James by Fox News host Laura Ingram: “Shut up and dribble.” The intended effect is to keep folks in their lane and not to rock the boat. Consider this reasoning in light of the American Revolution: Would this council have allowed King George to intimidate them and pipe down, or would they have stood up for their beliefs and rights, regardless of their station?

The contention that was probably shared most between the council members was the argument that issuing a ceasefire resolution would set a bad precedent. They hammered on this point incessantly, with one member even declaring that if they supported a ceasefire, then they’d have to do the same for crises like the Ukraine War, the fires in Hawaii and the murder of George Floyd.

These issues are tragedies worthy of our attention, but they are different to Gaza. The Ukraine War isn’t comparable to the dynamics and situation in Gaza, where one side controls the other’s every basic need: power, water, food, etc. Palestinians also have nowhere to flee. At the outset of the Ukraine War, there was an outpouring of support for Ukrainian refugees. In contrast, the refugees in Gaza are stuck, forced to move only between “safe zones,” which are constantly bombed despite their names. The demographics are also startlingly different in Gaza; nearly half of the 2 million residents are children. When the council asked themselves, “Where would we draw the line?”, I had to restrain myself from screaming out, “Maybe at a million starving and dying children?!”

Unlike the fires in Hawaii, Gaza is not a natural disaster. It’s a human creation, considerably exacerbated by the United States and its military aid. Israel is only able to continue killing because of our nation’s tax-funded support. Since this is a man-made disaster, only humans can fix it. That’s a massive reason why as many organizations as possible need to support a ceasefire and pressure those in control to stop fanning the flames.