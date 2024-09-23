OPINION: Will federal firings save money or cost America?

Does anyone want to check to see how all these cuts are saving money or specifically where and why cuts are made by filing a federal Freedom of Information request? That is now gone, too, as employees who handled those requests were fired.

Here lies a second problem: Where do these fired employees go? The private sector cannot absorb all the former federal workers. There is also the problem for the employees who were let go without enough information so they can claim unemployment benefits. This will leave many in dire economic straits, impacting state services.

At the very best, this all leads to national stagflation, where massive unemployment and rising inflation are the same, deeply impacting consumers. The budget slashing does not also factor in lost revenues from the parks to local economies, such as Idaho Falls, the gateway to Yellowstone.

There are so many more cuts coming so fast it boggles the mind. It all begs the question: Exactly what is being saved and why? The New York Times reported the initial $65 billion in savings DOGE head Elon Musk claimed cannot be verified; independent accounting shows the numbers are not true, the amount is far less.

Still, to date, there is no clear reason why so many employees are being eliminated or any explanation as to how the money saved will be used.

Under pressure from this question, Musk and President Donald Trump recently suggested every taxpayer get a $5,000 refund, a move that would need Congressional approval. House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-Louisiana, said he wants to use the money to pay down the national debt.

If these cuts, which have already gone beyond trimming perceived fat and are now into the nation’s bones, is to save money to pay down the national debt (currently at $36.5 trillion), surely there are more rational ways of doing so without eliminating so many needed/wanted services to the taxpaying public.

Perhaps in reality, most Americans just might have a different perspective from Trump and Musk when it comes to making sure services we have already paid for through taxes are still there.

Trimming spending is good, but many of us would rather have good financial, public health, security and other safety nets along with transparent government accountability. A safe and secure America is more important than cutting federal jobs and saving money for an unknown cause.

Tallent was a journalism faculty member at the University of Idaho for 13 years before her retirement in 2019. She is of Cherokee descent and is a member of both the Indigenous Journalists Association and the Society of Professional Journalists. She also writes for FaVS (Faith and Values) News.