OutdoorsMarch 9, 2025

All the outdoors have to offer

Expo to highlight wealth of outdoor activities, businesses

Eric Barker
A camper at Hells Gate State Park campground takes a picture of the trees with his cell phone in 2020 in Lewiston.
A camper at Hells Gate State Park campground takes a picture of the trees with his cell phone in 2020 in Lewiston.Pete Caster/Lewiston Tribune file
Eric Landen, of Kent, Wash., prepares his cataraft at the Fish Creek access site in 2020 along the Lochsa River.
Eric Landen, of Kent, Wash., prepares his cataraft at the Fish Creek access site in 2020 along the Lochsa River.Pete Caster/Lewiston Tribune file
Hells Canyon Outdoor Adventure Expo
Hells Canyon Outdoor Adventure Expo
A dog walks along the dock in front of several boats at Pittsburg Landing in Lucile.
A dog walks along the dock in front of several boats at Pittsburg Landing in Lucile.August Frank/Lewiston Tribune

Outdoor recreation is central to the culture of the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley, surrounding communities on the Palouse, Camas Prairie, Clearwater River Valley and beyond.

It is home to several outdoor businesses and is a destination for anglers, hunters, hikers, campers, rafters and jet boaters.

“You can literally, within 30 minutes of Lewiston, participate in any outdoor sport you want to participate in,” said John Roy, owner of the advertising and marketing firm John Roy and Associates. “That is why it’s a great place to live and work.”

Last summer, he and a friend were remarking that given the area’s outdoor bonafides, it’s strange there isn’t an annual outdoor expo to attract vendors and shoppers alike.

“Why don’t you do it yourself?” Roy’s friend challenged.

The LCCU Hells Canyon Outdoor Adventure Expo, presented by CCI Speer, sprouted from that modest seed. It will be held April 4-6 at the Nez Perce County Fair Building at Lewiston.

Roy sells for a living but when he started calling prospective vendors he found a receptive market. Nearly everyone said yes. It’s cliche, but Roy said the three-day event “sold itself.”

“The fact that we have multiple international sporting goods companies here — CCI Spear, Night Force, Seekins, Nature’s Spirit Fly Tying, First Hunt Foundation — all these people who do stuff all over the U.S. and the world are going to be there,” he said.

Other vendors include a wide mix of outfitters and guides, outdoor gear manufacturers, boat builders and off-road and recreational vehicle sellers. Several nonprofits and government agencies from the Idaho Department of Fish and Game to the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation and Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue will be there.

Roy said nearly all the spaces at the building have been snatched up. The cost for the public is $2.

It’s timed to take place just before the seasonal start to a busy outdoor calendar. Turkey hunting season kicks off in mid-April. Spring chinook fishing will follow soon after and pave the way into the summer camping, boating and hiking season. Hunting season is next up, and then skiing and snowmobiling.

The expo will run from noon to 6 p.m. April 4, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. April 5 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 6.

“I definitely think this can be an annual thing,” Roy said, “and showcase this area and our vendors and the people who are here.”

Barker may be contacted at ebarker@lmtribune.com.

