Asotin and 4-O wildlife areas to get upgrades

The answer to the old rhetorical questions is “yes, bears do indeed ‘poop’ in the woods,” but if not given an alternative, bear hunters do, too.

Ditto for hikers, horse riders, mountain bikers and bird watchers.

For visitors of the popular Asotin Creek Wildlife Area, there are no alternatives. But that is changing. This summer, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife will install five vault toilets at key points throughout the 36,500-acre area southwest of Clarkston.

Bob Dice, manager of the Blue Mountains Wildlife Areas, which include Asotin Creek, said toilets will be installed at the confluence of the North and South forks of Asotin Creek near a public shooting range there; at the North Fork Trailhead; near the mouth of Sourdough Gulch along the Lick Creek Road; at Cabin Gulch, which is also along Lick Creek Road; and one along the Smoothing Iron Road.

The toilet at Sourdough Gulch will accompany a project to mitigate a fish passage barrier on Lick Creek. The department will replace a pair of culverts with a bridge. Spoils from that project will be used to create a parking area and pad for the toilet.

A grant from the U.S. Forest Service will pay for the fish passage project and another grant from the Washington Recreation and Conservation Office will pay for prefabricated concrete toilets.