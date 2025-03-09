Battling bighorn blues

MOAPA VALLEY, Nev. — Valley of Fire State Park’s desert bighorn sheep are thirsty. Thirstier than they’ve been in a while.

Though Las Vegas’ 214-day dry streak — the second-longest on record — ended this month, the park’s population of bighorn sheep has been among the hardest hit by drought, requiring intervention from state wildlife officials for the third year since 2021.

“We have so many sheep here that water can become an issue,” said Doug Nielsen, a spokesperson for the Nevada Department of Wildlife. “It can have a dramatic impact.”

Without humanmade reservoirs called guzzlers that were built in the late ’80s, desert bighorn sheep probably wouldn’t call Southern Nevada’s dry Muddy Mountains home, said Joe Bennett, a wildlife staff specialist with the state Wildlife Department. They might seek a less harsh environment closer to water.

The department invited reporters to observe a water haul Friday to fill up one of the eight guzzlers within the state park. Using thousands of gallons of water from the Moapa Valley Water District, a helicopter brought water to the remote reservoir with a bright orange Bambi Bucket, or a hanging bucket that scooped water into the air for transport.

Prior to 2020, water hauls weren’t necessary nearly as often because of monsoon seasons that delivered lush desert flora — or the “groceries on the ground” that serve as a water source for bighorn sheep, as well.

As the Silver State trends drier and hotter, the expensive practice of hauling water begs the question: Can Nevada’s iconic state animal survive climate-change-fueled drought?

“Maybe the answer is that we just can’t sustain the same density of sheep in the Muddy Mountains that has been sustained historically because, quite frankly, the resources aren’t there,” Bennett said.

Costly endeavor, relocation on horizon