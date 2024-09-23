Inside outdoors briefs

Fish project manager for Spokane Tribe to speak at Moscow meeting

MOSCOW — Casey Flanagan, a water and fish project manager for the Spokane Tribe, will be the guest speaker at a Clearwater Fly Casters meeting at the Best Western Plus University Inn here March 12.

Flanagan will present “Redband Trout Populations in the Spokane River Watershed and Lake Roosevelt.”

The meeting starts with a 5:30 p.m. social hour followed by a $23 buffet dinner at 6:30 and the presentation at 7:30.

Idaho officials asking for input on wildlife management plan

BOISE — The Idaho Department of Fish and Game is updating its strategic plan and wants to hear from Idahoans who are interested in shaping wildlife management in the state.

Known as The Compass, the plan was last updated in 2015.