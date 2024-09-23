Kootenai Falls a dazzling and worthwhile stop

TROY, Mont. — The Kootenai River is powerful.

Staring down at it from a swinging bridge recently, that was obvious. It was big and loud, gnawing away at the gorge it blasts through on its way to Idaho. I looked at the river’s soft spots and wondered if there were any trout there.

Later, looking at the falls, I wondered whether Leonardo DiCaprio’s stunt double got paid enough to get washed down them during the filming of “The Revenant.”

I also wondered how many people speed past the parking lot on the side of Highway 2 and never think to stop.

I did that last summer. Twice, actually. First for a camping trip east of Libby, then for a reporting trip into the Cabinet Mountains Wilderness Area south of town.

Both trips came at the height of summer, when the Kootenai Falls parking area is buzzing and the county-run concession stand is slinging ice cream. Having someplace to be, I motored by, telling myself I’d someday make time to pull over.

Recently, my friend Perry and I decided for no particular reason that we should burn a couple of days in the almost-Canadian portion of Montana and northern Idaho. We ended up in Troy with plans that mostly revolved around visiting Cabinet Mountains Brewing Co. in Libby but did include the intention of cross-country skiing on some groomed trails in the area.

Sometime near the finalization of our plans, Perry asked whether I’d been to the falls. I couldn’t afford to miss them this time.

About halfway between Troy and Libby, the falls and the gorge that lays out below them are a sacred place for the Kootenai Tribe.