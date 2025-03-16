Outdoor Briefs

Idaho officials ask for feedback on bird-hunting seasons

The Idaho Department of Fish and Game is seeking comments on its proposed 2025-26 migratory bird-hunting seasons.

The agency will hold an open house on the topic from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday at the Clearwater Regional Office at Lewiston. The proposals are available for review at bit.ly/420WnA1. The comment deadline is next Sunday. The Idaho Fish and Game Commission is scheduled to vote on the proposed seasons during an April 15 conference call.

