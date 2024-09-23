RV buyers trending younger

MINNEAPOLIS — U.S. recreational vehicle owners are trending younger and more diverse — and many want to bring their pets on the road, according to a new industry report.

The trends are true in Minnesota, too, RV dealers say.

“It’s refreshing to see younger folks coming in,” said Jason Holmgren, general manager at Camping World in Forest Lake.

The RV Industry Association’s (RVIA) marketing arm recently released a new demographic profile of owners. Here are several takeaways.

More than 8 million U.S. households own an RV, with ownership split almost equally among those older and younger than 55. Owners ages 18 to 34 have increased since 2021. The median age of a new RV owner has dropped from 33 to 32 (it was 41 two years ago); new owners make up 36% of all owners.

Holmgren wouldn’t disclose sales data, but he said younger people are acquiring RVs in noticeable numbers for several reasons: There are more “budget-friendly” travel trailer options. New and used single-axle RVs have sold well. Plus, prices have dropped since the pandemic as inflation dampens consumers’ discretionary spending. Towable RV shipments increased modestly at the end of 2024, while motorhomes were down nearly 18%, according to the RVIA.

“We see a wide spread of ages,” he added, “but the affordability has helped the younger clients get into camping.”