Survey asks people how they use the Lower Snake River

State and federal officials want to know how you play in the lower Snake River corridor.

The Washington State Recreation and Conservation Office and the Army Corps of Engineers have launched an online survey to gather information about recreational use on the river and how that use would be affected if the four Lower Snake dams were to be removed.

Called the Recreation Demand Survey, it’s part of a $1.2 million study between the two agencies that stems from the Biden administration’s commitment earlier this year to analyze the possibility of breaching the dams.

Ben Donatelle, a policy specialist for the Recreation and Conservation Office, said the study won’t make a recommendation on whether the dams should be removed, and instead aims to catalog existing recreation and what could change if the Lower Snake became a free-flowing river.