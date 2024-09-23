Sections
The Palouse
Classifieds
The Dnews
PhotosMarch 7, 2025

Dinner with a view

Land stretches out behind a herd of cows grazing Thursday in a field on the outskirts of Washtucna

Land stretches out behind a herd of cows grazing Thursday in a field on the outskirts of Washtucna.
Land stretches out behind a herd of cows grazing Thursday in a field on the outskirts of Washtucna.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
Related
Traverse
PhotosFeb. 26
Traverse
BIG PICTURE: Duck, duck ... duck?
PhotosFeb. 22
BIG PICTURE: Duck, duck ... duck?
Pullman pickleball
PhotosFeb. 21
Pullman pickleball
Trudging through the park
PhotosFeb. 19
Trudging through the park
How about some sugar, babe?
PhotosFeb. 15
How about some sugar, babe?
A match made in Pullman
PhotosFeb. 15
A match made in Pullman
Snow snack
PhotosFeb. 14
Snow snack
Looking for love
PhotosFeb. 13
Looking for love
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
The Daily News
Read the DNews
Socials
SitemapTermsPrivacy