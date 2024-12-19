Sections
LatestArts & EntertainmentBusinessGolden TimesLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsReligionSportsThe ScoopWirePhotos
The Palouse
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Dnews
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360NewslettersTrib ShopTwitter
PhotosDecember 19, 2024

Little singers, big voices

West Park Elementary School kindergarteners and first graders perform “Rudolph, the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” during their Winter Concert Tuesday at the school in Moscow

story image illustation
story image illustation
story image illustation
story image illustation
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Related
I want a bone and a chew toy and ...
PhotosDec. 10
I want a bone and a chew toy and ...
Santa’s a Vandal
PhotosDec. 7
Santa’s a Vandal
BIG PICTURE: On the wing ... times a whole bunch
PhotosDec. 7
BIG PICTURE: On the wing ... times a whole bunch
Santa’s a Vandal
PhotosDec. 6
Santa’s a Vandal
Light Up the Season
PhotosDec. 6
Light Up the Season
Easy pickings
PhotosDec. 4
Easy pickings
BIG PICTURE: Is it spooky season again?
PhotosNov. 30
BIG PICTURE: Is it spooky season again?
BIG PICTURE: Joyful play among the leaves
PhotosNov. 23
BIG PICTURE: Joyful play among the leaves
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
The Daily News
Read the DNews
Socials
SitemapTermsPrivacy