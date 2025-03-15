Sections
The Palouse
Classifieds
The Dnews
PhotosMarch 22, 2025

Ready for tryouts

A goose moves past a mini-basketball

A goose moves past a mini-basketball to enter the water running along the edge of Kiwanis Park on Friday in Moscow.
A goose moves past a mini-basketball to enter the water running along the edge of Kiwanis Park on Friday in Moscow.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Related
BIG PICTURE: Reaching for the rebound at state
PhotosMar. 8
BIG PICTURE: Reaching for the rebound at state
Taking flight
PhotosMar. 8
Taking flight
Dinner with a view
PhotosMar. 7
Dinner with a view
Work from great heights
PhotosMar. 6
Work from great heights
Checking out the scene
PhotosMar. 5
Checking out the scene
Filtered light
PhotosMar. 4
Filtered light
BIG PICTURE: Flying solo above the churn
PhotosMar. 1
BIG PICTURE: Flying solo above the churn
Traverse
PhotosFeb. 26
Traverse
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
The Daily News
Read the DNews
Socials
SitemapTermsPrivacy