UI Homecoming Parade

University of Idaho mascot Joe Vandal and the Vandal Spirit Squad make their way down Main Street as part of the Homecoming Parade Saturday in Moscow. Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News

Miss Tutxinmepu waves from the University of Idaho Native American Student Center float in the homecoming parade Saturday in Moscow. Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News

The tuba section of the Vandal Marching Band dress as Super Mario Bros. characters for their march down Main Street in the Homecoming Parade Saturday in Moscow. Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News

Members of the Vandaljacks, the University of Idaho Timbersports Team, raise chain saws as they walk along Main Street as part of the homecoming parade Saturday in Moscow. Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News

Young attendees of the parade pick up candy thrown from passing floats along Main Street Saturday in Moscow. Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News