UI Homecoming Parade

Here are photos from traditional event in downtown Moscow
University of Idaho mascot Joe Vandal and the Vandal Spirit Squad make their way down Main Street as part of the Homecoming Parade Saturday in Moscow.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
Miss Tutxinmepu waves from the University of Idaho Native American Student Center float in the homecoming parade Saturday in Moscow.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
The tuba section of the Vandal Marching Band dress as Super Mario Bros. characters for their march down Main Street in the Homecoming Parade Saturday in Moscow.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
Members of the Vandaljacks, the University of Idaho Timbersports Team, raise chain saws as they walk along Main Street as part of the homecoming parade Saturday in Moscow.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
Young attendees of the parade pick up candy thrown from passing floats along Main Street Saturday in Moscow.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
Those watching the parade raise their hands to match the giant foam finger attached to a bulldozer in the homecoming parade Saturday in Moscow.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
