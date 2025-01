Daily News reader Sally Makamson submitted this photo of the Moscow Gold team, which won first place in the fifth grade boys’ category at the Cottonwood AAU Basketball Tournament. Front row, left to right: Logan Shears, Alex Haeder and Ryan Makamson. Middle row, left to right: Cole Hansen, Carson Murray, Peyton Waters, Jaxon Skinner and Derek Rauch-Edwards. Back row, left to right: coaches Tom Haeder and Ryan Frei.