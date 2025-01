Daily News reader Samuel Wright submitted this photo of members of Troop 345, left to right, Khaliela Wright, Samuel Wright, Tim McMillan, Joey Goodman-Grey, Marshel McMillan, Ashten Raines, Tim Goodman-Grey, Arthur Garrision and Donal Wilkinson, standing on a pioneering bridge constructed across the Coeur d’Alene River at the Fall Camp O’ree. The troop took the second place award for its construction, which held approximately 1,200 pounds and spanned 25 feet.