Daily News reader Martha Lovett submitted this photo of Moscow Bears bantam (13-14 years old) youth hockey team, with players from Moscow, Pullman and Viola. They pose with a trophy following after being declared Division B Champions at the Missoula Blast-Off Tournement, which took place in November. The team and the High School Midget team are heading to the Idaho State competition in Idaho Falls this weekend to compete. Pictured are: back row, left to right, coaches Mark McGuire, Mike Sameshima and Jeremy Pernsteiner. Middle row, left to right, Ben Ting, Braxton Klas, Andrew Bailey, Patrick Robichaud, Sean Peterson, Ty McCarty, Sam Morris, Joe Ewers and Cameo Sameshima. Bottom row, left to right, Brogan Cottam, Morgan Neal, Isaiah Lee, Keith McGuire and Reed Ellsworth.