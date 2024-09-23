Daily News reader Douglas Adams took this photo of of Ruth
Daily News reader Douglas Adams took this photo of of Ruth Vanderwall portraying Dame Edith Sitwell on Twelfth Night at St. James Episcopal Church in Pullman. Vanderwall was managing director of the Pullman Community Dinner Theater for 30 years.
