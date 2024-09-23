Sections
Reader PhotosFebruary 22, 2012

Daily News reader Laurie Byers-Brown submitted this photo of the Pullman Greyhounds’ three senior basketball players — Austin Brown, Ben Pavish and Austin Drake. “As teammates on the Pullman Rockets AAU team, Lincoln Middle School Spartans, Sasquatch Fall league, summer league and Pullman High Greyhounds, their time playing basketball together has spanned many years,” Byers-Brown said. “Thank you ... for setting an example for others to follow and for your many contributions to Greyhound basketball and Pullman High School.”
