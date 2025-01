Daily News reader Annette Smith submitted this photo of WSU Raptor Club presenters Lynsey Bassen, Ashley Pruitt, Ashley Falter and Devon Harris-Taylor visiting the afternoon class at the Lewis-Clark Early Childhood Program, Moscow center. The children saw an American kestrel, a peregrine falcon, a great grey owl, a screech owl and a red-tailed hawk while learning about the value of raptors in the natural world.