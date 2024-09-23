Daily News reader Caitlin Conner submitted this photo of the community center in the Nez Perce apartments in Pullman on fire Tuesday morning. No one wasnjured in the fire. Conner is a Washington State University graduate.
Daily News reader Caitlin Conner submitted this photo of the community center in the Nez Perce apartments in Pullman on fire Tuesday morning. No one wasnjured in the fire. Conner is a Washington State University graduate.
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM