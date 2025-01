Daily News reader Andrea Niehenke submitted this photo of the Moscow Boys AAU Basketball team after winning the championship game of the Snake River Shootout Jan. 29 in Lewiston. Pictured are Preston Martin, Collin Niehenke, Keith McGuire, James Miles, Tre Williams, Devin Carscallen, Calin Criner, Eric Reding, coach Lance Abendroth, Jackson Criner and Barrett Abendroth.