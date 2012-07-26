Boy Scouts Riley O’Connell, Michael Connors, and Sam Caisley present the flag while Tina McClure sings the national anthem at the State Championship Babe Ruth Baseball Tournament. Daily News reader Khaliela Wright submitted the photo.
