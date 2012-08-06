Daily News reader Angie Nuxoll submitted this photo of brothers-in-law Pat Nuxoll of Lewiston and Ron Thaxton of Spokane “sharing a good story at the Vista House on Mount Spokane (probably about their wives!).”
Daily News reader Angie Nuxoll submitted this photo of brothers-in-law Pat Nuxoll of Lewiston and Ron Thaxton of Spokane “sharing a good story at the Vista House on Mount Spokane (probably about their wives!).”
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM